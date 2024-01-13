The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan’s ruling party, achieved a historic victory on Saturday, securing a third term in office. Vice President Lai Ching-te won the closely watched presidential election with over 40 percent of the vote. The election, framed by China as a choice between “peace and war,” comes at a critical juncture amid escalating tensions between Taipei and Beijing. China has previously expressed its view that the DPP’s governance is “incompatible” with cross-strait peace. Despite this, Lai’s victory signifies a significant moment for Taiwan’s political landscape. Taiwan Presidential Elections 2024: Polling Begins As Over 19 Million Voters To Elect President, Vice President Amidst Escalating Tensions With China (See Pics and Videos).

Taiwan Elections 2024 Results

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)