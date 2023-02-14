Taiwan recently said that it has not spotted any Chinese surveillance balloons. On Tuesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said that it has not spotted any surveillance balloons from China in its vicinity as the dispute between China and the United States over spy balloons triggers worries across the globe. Chinese Spy Balloon: Multiple US Fighter Jets Visible Near Balloon, Shootdown Expected Soon (Watch Video).

No Chinese Surveillance Balloons Spotted, Says Taiwan

Taiwan says it has spotted no Chinese surveillance balloons https://t.co/KWnJzDfgCr pic.twitter.com/flEGVl4Uho — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2023

