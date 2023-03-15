On Tuesday, OpenAI announced GPT-4, a large multimodal model that can accept text and image inputs. The AI firm said that the new model passes the simulated bar exam with a result in the 90th percentile. ChatGPT 4 Release Date: From AI-Generated Videos to Quicker Response, Open AI Chatbot’s New Version With Advanced Feature Is All Set To Arrive on This Day.

ChatGPT-4 Passes Law Bar Exam:

TECH: OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 passed the Law Bar Exam with a result in the 90th percentile — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 15, 2023

