A video clip obtained by BBC Korean shows North Korean officials allegedly sentencing teenagers to years of hard labour for watching South Korean TV dramas. The video clip shows officials of North Korea allegedly sentencing two teenage boys to 12 years of hard labour for watching K-dramas. As per a report in BBC, the video is reportedly said to have been filmed in 2022. The rare video shows two 16-year-old boys being handcuffed in front of hundreds of students at an outdoor stadium for watching South Korean TV dramas. Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-Hui in Moscow Amid Deepening Military Cooperation.

Teenagers Sentenced to Hard Labour Over K-Drama

Rare footage shows North Korea sentencing teenagers to years of hard labour for watching South Korean TV dramas https://t.co/uRD8qMbuS7 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 18, 2024

Rare Footage Obtained by BBC Korean

North Korea: BBC reports rare footage which shows teenagers sentenced to hard labour for watching K-drama. In our free societies where are the protests against a dictatorship accused by a UN Inquiry of crimes against humanity? https://t.co/CziH3dxdkW pic.twitter.com/9Syrj3NvvV — Lord (David) Alton (@DavidAltonHL) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)