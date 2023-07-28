Police are currently responding to the Tesla factory located in Texas's Austin in response to unverified reports of a shooting incident on Friday. The staff present inside the facility was safely evacuated from the premises as a precautionary measure. More details are awaited. US Mass Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire at Dogwood Lakes Area in Hampton, Four Killed.

Shooting at Tesla:

