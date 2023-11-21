US President Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday on Monday, November 21, on National Thanksgiving Day by pardoning two turkeys. The US President reportedly pardoned two enormous white-plumed turkeys, "Liberty and Bell", from Minnesota by granting them freedom from Thanksgiving dinner tables as Americans prepared for their annual feasts. The Thanksgiving event, which took place on the South Lawn of the White House, saw Joe Biden taking in the annual tradition that goes back decades. "These birds have a new appreciation for the words 'let freedom ring", he said. Thanksgiving 2023: US President Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Turkey Pardoning Speech, Makes 'Gaffe' While Delivering 'Turkey' Pardon Joke (Watch Video).

Joe Biden Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys Liberty and Bell

