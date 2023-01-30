The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, said that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the fourteenth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic said: "that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)".

WHO Statement:

The Emergency Committee advised the DG that the #COVID19 pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. @DrTedros accepted the advice of the Committee. See their statement: 📌 https://t.co/1fKPcWh1JN pic.twitter.com/4TMnU3s4P0 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2023

Video of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)