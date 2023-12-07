Hundreds of Washington Post staffers staged a one-day strike over job cuts and contract disputes. The union said it was the first time since the 1970s that The Post workers had walked out. The strike came amid challenges for the newspaper, which has seen its subscriptions plateau and its morale decline. A video of WaPo staffers protesting outside the office building has surfaced on social media. More Layoffs Coming! New Job Cuts, Losses as UAW Strike Against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis NV Expands to Most Profitable Plants in US.

The Washington Post Workers Strike

JUST IN - Hundreds of staff at the Washington Post walked off the job in a 24-hour strike, union sayspic.twitter.com/jzgrAbbn66 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 7, 2023

