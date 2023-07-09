Pro-Khalistan supporters protested in front of the Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto on Saturday, July 8. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 48-second video clip shows pro-Khalistan supporters protesting in front of the Indian consulate with their flags. As the video moves further, the Khalistani supporters can be seen disrespecting India's national flag as one of them goes about hitting the flag with his footwear. However, as the video moves further, members of the Indian community can be seen countering the Khalistani protesters with national flags outside the Indian consulate in Toronto. Modi Government To Take Up Issue of Khalistani Posters Displaying Indian Diplomats’ Names With Concerned Nations, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Pro-Khalistan Supporters Protest in Canada

#WATCH | Pro-Khalistan supporters protested in front of the Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto on July 8 Members of the Indian community with national flags countered the Khalistani protesters outside the Indian consulate in Toronto pic.twitter.com/IF5LUisVME — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

