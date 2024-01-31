Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Toshakhana case, as reported by Pakistan’s Geo News. The case was filed by the National Accountability Court (NAB) and the verdict was announced by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir. The court’s decision has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Pakistan. Cipher Case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 10 Years in Prison.

Toshakhana Case

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years with rigorous punishment in Toshakhana case, reports Pakistan's Geo News. pic.twitter.com/vBd79s3EDh — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)