A tsunami warning has been issued in southern Japan's Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan region on Sunday, September 18. According to the report, a building has also collapsed in Hualien, and rescue teams are on their way to the scene.

Check Tweets Below:

BREAKING: A tsunami warning has been issued in southern Japan's Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan region. A building has also collapsed in Hualien; rescue teams are on their way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/uzKOWQFowO — BNN Japan (@BNNJapan) September 18, 2022

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for Okinawa Prefecture following an earthquake in Taiwanhttps://t.co/l4lKOu5Iw6 — The Japan News (@The_Japan_News) September 18, 2022

