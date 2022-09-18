A tsunami warning has been issued in southern Japan's Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan region on Sunday, September 18. According to the report, a building has also collapsed in Hualien, and rescue teams are on their way to the scene.

Check Tweets Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)