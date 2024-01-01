A massive earthquake of a magnitude of 7.4 struck the western Japan region, resulting in the issuance of a tsunami warning throughout much of the nation's northwest coast. In several videos that surfaced online, terrifying tides as high as five metres can be seen. Residents have been advised to evacuate coastal regions as soon as possible, while a tsunami warning has also been issued. The scary videos of high waves in Japan’s coastal waters are currently doing rounds on the internet. Earthquake in Japan: Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes Western Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued (Watch Videos).

Tsunami Waves Caught on Camera in Japan

WATCH: Tsunami waves observed along the coast of western Japan. People being urged to evacuate pic.twitter.com/sY3bdpVZVc — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2024

BREAKING: Tsunami waves spotted on the western Japan coast, residents urged to evacuate immediately pic.twitter.com/16zyeVlsIC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2024

