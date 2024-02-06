Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson has conducted an interview with Russia President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, according to multiple sources. The Financial Times’ Moscow bureau chief, Max Seddon, tweeted on Tuesday that he had confirmed the news with Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of Moscow's Russian radio station Echo. More details are awaited. Tucker Carlson To Interview Vladimir Putin? 'We'll See', Says Former Fox News Host (Watch Video).

Tucker Carlson Interviews Vladimir Putin

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson has indeed interviewed Putin while in Russia, FT Moscow bureau chief reports citing Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 6, 2024

More on Vladimir Putin's Interview by Tucker Carlson

If Tucker Carlson is getting the first Putin interview to western media since Russia invaded Ukraine, it'll be for a platform – Twitter/X – that's banned in Russia, and to a journalist whose show Russian state TV has been pirating https://t.co/nAkwOnh7l0 — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 6, 2024

