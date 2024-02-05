Tucker Carlson, the ex-Fox News anchor, has sparked rumours of a possible interview with Russia President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as he arrived in Moscow. The conservative commentator, who arrived in Moscow on February 1, was seen enjoying the sights and sounds of the city, such as the Bolshoi Theatre and a luxury hotel. He praised Moscow’s beauty in a chat with the Izvestia paper, saying he had always wanted to visit it. He remained coy about his plans to meet Vladimir Putin, saying only: “We’ll see”. He smiled as he said it. Russia Presidential Election 2024: Russian President Vladimir Putin To Seek Re-Election for His Third Consecutive Term.

'We'll See'

WATCH: Tucker Carlson in Russia's Moscow asked by a reporter if he'll interview Putin, he says: "We'll see."pic.twitter.com/0rHo8Gdwa1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 5, 2024

