Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who left the network last year, has announced that he will broadcast an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tucker Carlson, who has been in Moscow for the past few days, said he wanted to give Vladimir Putin a platform to explain his side of the story in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which he claimed was being distorted by the Western media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Carlson said he hoped his interview would help the American public see the “truth” of the Ukraine war and to question the US government’s support for Ukraine. Tucker Carlson Interviews Russia President Vladimir Putin While in Moscow, Sources Say.

Tucker Carlson Confirms Interview With Vladimir Putin

Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

