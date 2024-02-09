Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken all records on social media. The two-hour long interview termed controversial by many western media outlets has surpassed 100 million views on X, formerly twitter in less than 14 hours of its release. The interview which aired on Thursday night was Vladimir Putin’s first appearance on Western media since he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russia President Seen Holding Down 'Shaking' Leg in Tucker Carlson Interview Amid Ill-Health Rumours.

Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin Interview Breaks Record on X:

JUST IN - Tucker Carlson interview with Putin tops 100 million views on X in less than 14 hours. pic.twitter.com/Mk3TYrTKQm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)