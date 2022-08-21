The second major accident in a day in Turkey after a truck whose brake failed rolled over after hitting two vehicles in front of it and crushed a group of pedestrians, killing 16 people and injuring 29. Earlier, 15 people dead after a passenger bus collided with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey.

Watch Video:

BREAKING: Multiple people dead after deadly semi-trailer truck accident in Mardin, Turkey pic.twitter.com/b31AdXBBH5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 20, 2022

Second Major Road Accident In A Day:

#BREAKING 16 dead after truck hits crowd in 2nd accident in Turkey: minister pic.twitter.com/8pJD81c55U — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 20, 2022

