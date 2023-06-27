Videos of a residential building in the United Arab Emirates surfaced online as it caught fire on Monday night. Several firefighters were seen putting out the blaze that had overtaken the high-rise building in various viral videos. Meanwhile, a similar fire incident occurred in 2016 in the same building, when a fire started in one tower in the Ajman emirate, which is north of Dubai, and then spread to another block nearby. Fire Erupts Outside Dubai International Stadium Ahead Of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Encounter (Watch Video).

UAE High-Rise Fire Videos

BREAKING: Residential high-rise building in Ajman, the United Arab Emirates is currently on fire.pic.twitter.com/QK8vubiKHZ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 26, 2023

It's not old, the video is from tonight. There was a fire in the same area back in 2016. Local media is also reporting on the new fire https://t.co/Hm2FayGa9b — BNO News (@BNONews) June 26, 2023

