The Pentagon has dismissed the claims made by a whistleblower regarding a covert government initiative focused on the retrieval of crashed UFOs and the subsequent reverse engineering of their advanced technology. David Charles Grusch, an esteemed Air Force veteran, disclosed to NewsNation that the program involves recovering non-human origin technical vehicles, colloquially referred to as spacecraft, which have either landed or experienced accidents. UFO Whistleblower Exposes US Government's Possession of Alien Vehicles and Technology.

Pentagon Denies:

JUST IN - Pentagon denies secret "UFO retrieval" program — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 7, 2023

