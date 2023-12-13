A new report warns that the UK is vulnerable to a major ransomware attack that could brought to a stand-still “at any time”. The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) report recommends that the Home Office should no longer be in charge of dealing with ransomware attacks, as it has other priorities. Instead, the Cabinet Office should take over the responsibility and report directly to the Deputy Prime Minister. UK Suffers ‘Biggest Ever’ Ransomware Attack on National Health Service, Says Report.

UK at High Risk of Large-Scale ‘Catastrophic Cyberattack’

JUST IN - United Kingdom could be brought to a halt "at any moment" by a large-scale cyberattack, a report by the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy warns — Sky News — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2023

