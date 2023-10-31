Former UK PM Boris Johnson suggested that he viewed the COVID-19 pandemic as “Nature’s way of dealing with the old people” while opposing lockdown protocols, Sky News reported, citing Sir Patrick Vallance. The chief scientific adviser of the Government during the Coronavirus crisis noted that the former prime minister seemed to concur with the Conservatives’ sentiment that the entire situation was “pathetic”. Boris Johnson Quits As UK Lawmaker: Former British PM Resigns As Legislator After Being Told He Will Be Sanctioned for Misleading Parliament.

'COVID-19 Was Nature’s Way of Dealing With Old People’

JUST IN - Boris Johnson suggested he saw COVID as "nature's way of dealing with old people" and was "obsessed" with them accepting their fate, the inquiry into the pandemic has heard, Sky News reports pic.twitter.com/itEwcRxdmI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2023

Boris Johnson on COVID-19

Watch live: Boris Johnson's former chief advisor Dominic Cummings takes questions from the COVID enquiry https://t.co/xItZsH7tea https://t.co/3vZfwfgOXS — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 31, 2023

