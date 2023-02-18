Bill Gates on Friday took to Twitter and said that he and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were interviewed by an AI chatbot. Gates and Sunak not only discusses UK innovation, technology and but also had a great conversation about the future. Gates also gave a spoiler alert about the interview and said "It’s bright". The two sat down to answer question by by an AI chatbot. The interview took place at Imperial College London and was shared on YouTube by Downing Street. Has Bill Gates Found Love Again? Report Says Microsoft Co-Founder Dating Late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd’s Widow Paula Hurd.

Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates Answer Questions From AI

.@RishiSunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: it’s bright. https://t.co/PZ5TgaumVn — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 17, 2023

