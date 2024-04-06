At London's Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom, a Virgin Atlantic 787 and a British Airways Airbus A350 collided while the latter was being pushed back from the terminal, causing minor damage to both planes. With the help of a tug, the Virgin plane clipped the British Airways plane next to it in the tail. The UK emergency services responded quickly to the low-speed collision, according to Daily Mail. According to a Virgin Atlantic representative, the incident happened when their empty aircraft was being removed from the stand at Heathrow's Terminal 3 on Saturday, April 6, 2024. UK Plane Crash-Landing Video: Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Road in Cheltenham, None Hurt.

Planes Collide at London's Heathrow Airport

JUST IN - Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 collides with a British Airways Airbus A350-1041 on the ground at London Heathrow. pic.twitter.com/dYzuxugzpR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 6, 2024

