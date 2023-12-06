Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Ukrainian official has said that Ukraine could lose its war with Russia. According to Insider Paper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff has warned that the country could lose its war with Russia if the U.S. delays military aid. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 5, the Dutch government allocated 2.5 billion euros (nearly USD 2.7 billion) to support Ukraine in 2024, the country's foreign minister announced. The announcement comes as the 21-month war drags into another winter, and concerns grow that Kyiv's war effort may falter without continued Western support. US Imposes New Round of Sanctions over Russia's Invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine Could Lose Its War With Russia

BREAKING: Ukraine could lose its war with Russia if the U.S. delays military aid, Zelensky's chief of staff warns — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)