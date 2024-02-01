Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence unit said it had destroyed a Russian warship in a covert operation on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea on Tuesday night. The guided-missile corvette Ivanovets, worth US$60-70 million, was reportedly hit by a powerful blast that was captured on video by the Ukrainian Air Force Commander. A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Says 617,000 Russian Troops Are Currently Fighting in Ukraine, Offering Rare Detail.

Ukraine Destroys Russian Warship

BREAKING: Ukraine destroys Russian warship “Ivanovets” on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea pic.twitter.com/rv5TH792IN — BNO News (@BNONews) February 1, 2024

