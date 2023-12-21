Ukraine's parliament has voted to legalise medical marijuana, marking a significant step in the country's approach to healthcare. The move includes provisions for the use of medical cannabis in treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), particularly among military personnel. The decision comes as Ukraine grapples with the aftermath of Russia's invasion, with a considerable number of soldiers and civilians experiencing injuries and PTSD. The legalisation is expected to offer therapeutic relief and improved medical options for those affected by the consequences of the conflict. Ukraine: Multiple Injured After Municipal Councillor Detonates Grenades During Meeting in Transcarpathia, Video Surfaces.

Ukraine Legalises Medical Marijuana

Ukraine’s parliament votes to legalize medical marijuana — BNO News (@BNONews) December 21, 2023

JUST IN - Ukraine has legalized medical marijuana — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)