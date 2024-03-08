A United Airlines plane veered off the runway after landing at Houston’s airport on Friday morning, adding to the airline’s woes after a series of viral blunders. The incident happened around 8 am local time when a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 153 passengers and six crew members from Denver slid off the pavement at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The plane stopped with its left wing touching the ground, as seen in photos shared on social media. According to airport and airline officials, the passengers were safely evacuated on a nearby taxiway and taken to the terminal by buses. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. United Airlines Boeing 777 Loses Tyre After Take Off From San Francisco Airport, Crushes Several Cars in Parking Lot (Watch Video).

United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Suffers Gear Collapse

JUST IN - United Boeing 737 MAX suffers gear collapse after landing in Houston, Texas.pic.twitter.com/WzgQjmno8R — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 8, 2024

