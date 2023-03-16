An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck in Kermadec Islands region in north of New Zealand on Thursday morning. A tsunami warning was issued shortly after by the US Tsunami Warning System for nearby, uninhabited islands in a 300-km radius. Earthquake Prediction: Nobody Can Predict Quakes, but We Can Forecast Them, Here's How.

Quake in New Zealand:

UPDATE: 7.0 quake hits north of New Zealand, causes small tsunami https://t.co/e3se1zWPBU — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 16, 2023

