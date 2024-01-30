United Parcel Service (UPS) said on Tuesday it would cut 12,000 jobs and explore strategic options for Coyote, its truckload freight brokerage business, after the company forecasted full-year 2024 revenue below estimates, Reuters reported. The UPS Layoffs will save the company about $1 billion in costs, CEO Carol Tomé said on a company earnings call. iRobot Layoffs: After Amazon Terminates Acquisition Deal, Consumer Robot Maker Announces To Lay Off Around 350 Employees, Nearly 31% Workforce.

UPS Layoffs

BREAKING - UPS announces 12,000 job cuts — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)