An overturned fuel tanker exploded while people were attempting to steal the gas from the toppled vehicle in Liberia. The horrific incident led to many people catching fire as they tried to run away from the explosion. The video shows the tanker bursting into flames soon after people rushed to the site to scoop fuel. People, many of them children, flocked to the tanker with containers to collect the spilt fuel after it flipped over. The tanker exploded into a fireball as some of them climbed on it. The tanker overturned along a road in Totota town. Liberia Fuel Tanker Blast: More Than 40 Dead, 83 Injured After Leaking Tanker Explodes in Totota As People Tried To Collect Gas (Watch Video).

Upturned Petrol Tanker Explodes as People Tried Stealing Fuel

The moment a faulty petrol tanker exploded while people were trying to scoop petrol from it.pic.twitter.com/YNHC2jAAGR — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) December 29, 2023

