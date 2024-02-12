During an Air Force Two flight early last week, US Vice President Kamala Harris was outlining her campaign's goals when she was confronted with a sensitive topic that hung over the Democratic ticket: Does President Biden's age imply that voters need to be persuaded that she is ready to serve? While responding to the question, Harris stated that she was indeed 'ready to serve'. Previously, Harris criticised Robert Hur, who was appointed by Donald Trump, on Friday for making "gratuitous, inaccurate, and inappropriate" statements about the US President, as Republicans hurried to demand the release of Joe Biden's Department of Justice Special Counsel report. His assessment of Biden's handling of confidential materials was dubbed "obviously politically motivated" by her. Oldest Presidents of United States: As Joe Biden Gets Set to Be Sworn in, Here's a Look at 5 Former Presidents of US Who Were Above The Age of 64.

Vice President Kamala Harris Says ‘She is Ready to Serve’

JUST IN - Kamala Harris says she is "ready to serve" as Biden faces age scrutiny — WSJ

