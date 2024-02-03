At least 18 members of Iranian-affiliated militias have been killed in the US airstrikes in Syria. The development comes after US President Joe Biden said that the United States struck facilities in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed forces to attack Americans. "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," Joe Biden said. The United States military said that it struck over 85 targets using more than 125 precision munitions so far in strikes across Iraq and Syria. US Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Iranian-linked Militia Targets in Iraq, Syria.

18 Members of Iranian-Affiliated Militias Killed

BREAKING: At least 18 members of Iranian-affiliated militias killed in US airstrikes in Syria — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 2, 2024

Our Response Began Today

Biden says U.S. struck facilities in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed forces to attack Americans. "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," he says. — BNO News (@BNONews) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)