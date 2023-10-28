US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, Leaves Him With 20 Broken Bones (Watch Video)

A biker’s daredevil stunt in US left him with 20 broken bones. The unnamed biker, who goes by the name Street Demon PC, posted the scary video on YouTube, showing the moment he’s knocked unconscious after trying to zip through semi-trucks and cars at a very high-speed on Florida highway. In the video, the biker encounters heavy traffic and begins rapidly changing lanes. Even though he narrowly avoided colliding with a tractor-trailer by a hair's breadth, he encountered another one, leading to a head-on collision with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck. US Car Crash Video: Four-Wheeler Flies Through Air After Hitting Tow Truck Ramp in Georgia, Driver Miraculously Survives Horrific Accident.

Florida Highway Crash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)