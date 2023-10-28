US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, Leaves Him With 20 Broken Bones (Watch Video)

Even though he narrowly avoided colliding with a tractor-trailer by a hair's breadth, he encountered another one, leading to a head-on collision with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 28, 2023 09:46 AM IST

A biker’s daredevil stunt in US left him with 20 broken bones. The unnamed biker, who goes by the name Street Demon PC, posted the scary video on YouTube, showing the moment he’s knocked unconscious after trying to zip through semi-trucks and cars at a very high-speed on Florida highway. In the video, the biker encounters heavy traffic and begins rapidly changing lanes. Even though he narrowly avoided colliding with a tractorh Family and Friends">Valmiki Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Hindi: Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Greetings To Share With Family and Friends

  • Valmiki Jayanti 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Greetings on Pargat Diwas
  • Videos
    PAK vs SA ICC World Cup 2023 Stat Highlights: Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram Lead South Africa To Narrow Victory PAK vs SA ICC World Cup 2023 Stat Highlights: Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram Lead South Africa To Narrow Victory
    • Close
    Search

    US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, Leaves Him With 20 Broken Bones (Watch Video)

    Even though he narrowly avoided colliding with a tractor-trailer by a hair's breadth, he encountered another one, leading to a head-on collision with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck.

    Socially Team Latestly| Oct 28, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    A biker’s daredevil stunt in US left him with 20 broken bones. The unnamed biker, who goes by the name Street Demon PC, posted the scary video on YouTube, showing the moment he’s knocked unconscious after trying to zip through semi-trucks and cars at a very high-speed on Florida highway. In the video, the biker encounters heavy traffic and begins rapidly changing lanes. Even though he narrowly avoided colliding with a tractor-trailer by a hair's breadth, he encountered another one, leading to a head-on collision with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck. US Car Crash Video: Four-Wheeler Flies Through Air After Hitting Tow Truck Ramp in Georgia, Driver Miraculously Survives Horrific Accident.

    Florida Highway Crash

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    bike crash Bike Crash Video bike stunt US Bike Crash US Bike Crash Video Viral Video
    You might also like
    Uttar Pradesh: Abusive Argument Leads to Intense Fight Between Two Groups in Bareilly, Video Shows People Kicking and Punching Each Other
    News

    Uttar Pradesh: Abusive Argument Leads to Intense Fight Between Two Groups in Bareilly, Video Shows People Kicking and Punching Each Other
    Pakistan: Karachi Bungalow Raided by Police For Illegal Halloween Party, Several Arrested; Viral Video Surfaces
    World

    Pakistan: Karachi Bungalow Raided by Police For Illegal Halloween Party, Several Arrested; Viral Video Surfaces
    ‘My Son is Up For Sale’: Harassed by Moneylenders, Man Tries to Sell Child in UP’s Aligarh (Watch Video)
    News

    ‘My Son is Up For Sale’: Harassed by Moneylenders, Man Tries to Sell Child in UP’s Aligarh (Watch Video)
    Shehnaaz Gill Wins Hearts at an Event in Dubai! From Actress’ Performance to Her Clicking Selfies With Fans, Check Out the Viral Videos Here
    Bollywood

    Shehnaaz Gill Wins Hearts at an Event in Dubai! From Actress’ Performance to Her Clicking Selfies With Fans, Check Out the Viral Videos Here
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India vs England
    200K+ searches
    Rachin Ravindra
    200K+ searches
    12th Fail
    100K+ searches
    ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
    100K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Brentford
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot