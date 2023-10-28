A biker’s daredevil stunt in US left him with 20 broken bones. The unnamed biker, who goes by the name Street Demon PC, posted the scary video on YouTube, showing the moment he’s knocked unconscious after trying to zip through semi-trucks and cars at a very high-speed on Florida highway. In the video, the biker encounters heavy traffic and begins rapidly changing lanes. Even though he narrowly avoided colliding with a tractorh Family and Friends">Valmiki Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Hindi: Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Greetings To Share With Family and Friends
US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, Leaves Him With 20 Broken Bones (Watch Video)
Even though he narrowly avoided colliding with a tractor-trailer by a hair's breadth, he encountered another one, leading to a head-on collision with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck.
