A bomb explosion was reported from Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday morning. Seattle firefighters responded to the report of an explosion in the basement of an apartment building. The building has been evacuated as a part of precautions, and Hazmat crews are responding to the situation. More details are awaited. US: Explosion at Chocolate Factory in Pennsylvania; Two Dead, Multiple Unaccounted.

BREAKING: Seattle bomb squad responds to report of explosion in apartment buildinghttps://t.co/aSKR9gLCqc — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 19, 2023

100 block of 1st Ave N: additional 911 calls within the building report hearing an explosion within a basement unit. We are evacuating the building as a safety precaution. HazMat crews are also responding. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 19, 2023

