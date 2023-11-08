US Capitol Police reported that a gunman was taken into custody on Capitol Hill in the United States on Tuesday, November 7, close to Senate office buildings. The individual was seen in the park across from Union Station, according to Capitol Police. A policeman stated that the guy was in possession of "an AR-15." Others were spotted running after the officers as they dashed to the Capitol. "We have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat", the police further stated. A video of the incident surfaced online, and is currently doing rounds on the internet. US Mass Shooting Video: At Least Seven Injured as Gunman Opens Fire During a Festival in Dorchester, Boston Police Responding to Shooting Incident.

Capitol Police Arrests Gunman Near Senate Office Buildings in Washington DC

BREAKING: Capitol police apprehended a man with a gun near the Senate office buildingspic.twitter.com/bZfoM1Q5pb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2023

