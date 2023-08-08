A bizarre incident unfolded in Decatur Township, Pennsylvania, as a car crashed in the second-floor bedroom of a residential home. Reportedly, emergency responders from the Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Alfarata Road after a Toyota Corolla crashed onto the roof and through a dormer. Photos shared on social media show the car positioned over the porch roof, its front end smashed into a skewed dormer, with splintered wood scattered across the premises. Surprisingly, the driver was not injured, exiting the vehicle before being transported to the hospital. Authorities suspect an intentional act, charges are reportedly pending as investigations continue. Fortunately, no occupants of the house were harmed as a result of this crash. Car Crash Viral Video: Cop Narrowly Escapes From Being Hit by Out of Control Car in Fairfax County in US, Dashcam Captures Video of Freak Accident.

Car Crashes Into Second-Floor Bedroom of Pennsylvania Home

Car crashes into the second floor of a home in Pennsylvania. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/05MnSmNUjb — Chad (@ChadBlue83) August 7, 2023

Car crashes into second floor of Pennsylvania home, left dangling from roof in ‘intentional act’ https://t.co/CCtjbFSNz0 pic.twitter.com/1JSrVdbqAR — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2023

