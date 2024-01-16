On Tuesday, January 16, senior members of Congress announced a bipartisan deal to double the child tax credit and provide companies with a number of tax benefits, according to NBC News. The deal marks the culmination of months of negotiations and the search for common ground in the divided Congress between Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo. "American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs", read a statement by Jason Smith. US Congress Approves Bill Preventing Any President From Unilaterally Withdrawing From NATO.

US Congress Announces Significant Tax Deal

