The US House Intelligence Committee has announced that it has identified a “serious national security threat.” The committee is now urging President Joe Biden to make this information public so that US and its allies can take necessary actions to respond to the threat. The nature of the threat has not been disclosed yet, but the committee’s call for transparency underscores the severity of the situation. Kansas City Mass Shooting: One Person Killed, Nine Others Injured in Gunfire After Chiefs Super Bowl Parade in US.

US Says Have Identified ‘Serious National Security Threat’

