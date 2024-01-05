Flock of birds descended on a parking lot in US' Texas, creating a scene that looked like a modern adaptation of the 1963 horror movie The Birds, directed by the famous film maker Alfred Hitchcock. A video of the birds taking over the parking lot has gone viral on social media. The incident was captured on camera by Yvone Gomez and was described as a scene "straight out of a Hitchcock movie." The birds were seen sitting on the top of cars and covered trees in the area. Reacting to the incident that took place in Cypress, a suburb in Houston, netizens said that it is a common phenomenon and happens every winter. US: Dog ‘Cecil’ Eats Cash Worth USD 4,000 in Pittsburgh; Owners Unusual Recovery Mission Goes Viral on Social Media.

Flock of Birds Take Over Texas Parking Lot:

WATCH: Hundreds of birds takes over Texas parking lot in scene ‘straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie’ pic.twitter.com/JSxqKu1KdT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 5, 2024

