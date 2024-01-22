The Indian diaspora offered prayers at Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in New Jersey, United States, ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024. Moreover, the Indian diaspora in Northborough was seen singing Ram Bhajan at the Shri Radha Krishna Temple ahead of the much-awaited ceremony in the video shared by news agency ANI. For the unversed, the Ram Temple Inauguration is set to take place today in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Shree Ram Car Rally in California: Spectacular Car Rally on Golden Gate Bridge Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

Indian Diaspora Offer Prayers at Temple in New Jersey

#WATCH | Indian diaspora in the United States offer prayers at Shree Siddhi Vinayak temple in New Jersey ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/gCt2EZL7qL — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Indian Diaspora Sing Ram Bhajan at Temple in Northborough

#WATCH | Indian diaspora in the United States sing Ram Bhajan at the Shri Radha Krishna Temple, Northborough, MA ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/8sjBmZiYIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

