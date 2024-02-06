Four armed thieves attacked an Indian student near his residence in Chicago, United States, causing serious injuries to the latter. The student, who was covered in blood, can be seen in a recently surfaced video complaining that the burglars hit and kicked him and took his phone. Concern has been raised by the incident, particularly in light of the fact that four students of Indian descent were discovered dead in the US this year. The native of Hyderabad's Langar Houz, Syed Mazahir Ali, went to Indiana Wesleyan University in the United States to complete his master's degree. The terrifying video of the attack on Ali is currently doing rounds on social media. US Shocker: Police Take Action After Viral Video Shows Indian Student Vivek Saini, Brutally Killed by Hammer Inside Store in Georgia’s Lithonia (Watch Video).

Indian Student Chased, Attacked and Robbed by Four Men in Chicago

#Hyderabad student was attacked and robbed in #Chicago, USA Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Lunger house, Mehdipatnam, #Telangana , pursuing MS in IT from Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago, was seriously injured in an attack by armed #robbers near his home.@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/zrTKzrAPyN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)