Large waves pounded the coast of California on Thursday, causing big headaches, closing beaches and toppling some people who watched the unusual waterfront show. Local authorities reported that at least eight people were injured when a massive, unexpected wave crashed over a sea wall and through a crowd of people at Ventura Beach in US’s California, on December 28. Video released by Ventura county officials captures the moment the enormous wave swept through a crowd of onlookers overlooking the beach from the end of Seward Avenue. Officials have urged people to avoid the beaches. US Shocker: Thousands of Menhaden Dead Fish Wash Up on a Beach in Texas, 'Low Oxygen' Killed Fishes, Claim Experts; See Harrowing Picture.

Large Wave Injures 8 in California

WATCH: Large wave hits Ventura, California, injuring 8 people pic.twitter.com/f9SRLFocxf — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2023

