Multiple law enforcement and other emergency personnel departments are reportedly on the scene where a mass shooting took place in Chicago, Illinois, United States on Sunday, April 14, 2024. According to the Chicago Police Department, a total of eight people have been shot at and injured, including five adults and three children. The police has not shared an update on their condition yet. It is not known if the suspected shooter has been caught by the security forces. More details are awaited. Maine Mass Shooting: 22 Killed in Shootings at Multiple Locations in Lewiston City of US, Photos of Shooter Armed With Long Gun Surfaces.

US Mass Shooting

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency crews are on the scene after Multiple Children and Others have been Shot in a Mass Shooting 📌#Chicago | #Illinois Currently, multiple law enforcement and other emergency personnel departments are on the scene of a mass shooting that took place in… pic.twitter.com/FstxOLLUJh — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 14, 2024

BREAKING: 4 adults, 3 children shot during mass shooting in Chicago, Illinois (emergency scanner) pic.twitter.com/T30pi0vpCR — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) April 14, 2024

