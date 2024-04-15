A total of 41 people were shot, and at least seven were killed in the total of weekend shootings across Chicago, US state of Illinois. The development comes a day after a mass shooting occurred in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, April 14, where a total of eight people were shot at and injured, including five adults and three children. The incidents of mass shootings over the weekend saw a rise in Chicago, Illinois. US Mass Shooting: Eight Including Three Children Shot During Gunfire in Chicago City of Illinois, Video Surfaces.

Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

UNITED STATES: 41 people shot and 7 killed in the total of weekend shootings across Chicago — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 14, 2024

