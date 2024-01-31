On Wednesday morning, a U.S. F-16 fighter jet plunged into the waters off the western coast of South Korea, according to local media. The pilot, who ejected from the aircraft, was rescued and is reported to be safe. The incident occurred near Gunsan, in the North Jeolla province, as reported by the Yonhap news agency. US Forces Korea, the body responsible for American troops in South Korea, confirmed the report and stated that further details about the incident would be released soon. US Fighter Plane Crash: F-16 Military Jet Crashes Into Yellow Sea Off Korean Peninsula, Pilot Ejected.

US Fighter Jet Crash

BREAKING: US military aircraft has crashed off the coast of South Korea — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 31, 2024

