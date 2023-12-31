A US Navy vessel shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen on Saturday as it responded to a distress call from a container ship that was hit in a separate strike, the military said. This was the “23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping” since November 19, the US military added. US Shoots Down Drone, Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile in Red Sea Fired By Houthi Rebels.

US Destroyer Shoots Down Anti-ship Missiles

BREAKING: US navy vessel has shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles likely fired by Yemen's Houthis — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 31, 2023

