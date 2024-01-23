At midnight on Tuesday, January 23, all six registered voters in the small New Hampshire region of Dixville Notch voted for Nikki Haley instead of former President Donald Trump. The resort town cast the most votes nationwide in the 2024 primary. Reporters from all over the world outnumbered the six registered voters by a ratio of more than 10-to-1. First-in-the-nation voting was instituted in the resort hamlet of New Hampshire in 1960, and the results are often declared just after midnight. US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump Says Won’t Pick Nikki Haley As Running Mate After She Herself Nixes the Idea.

Nikki Haley Sweeps Dixville Notch’s Primary in New Hampshire

