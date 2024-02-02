In a shocking incident, a small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, as reported by US media on Friday. Firefighters from various jurisdictions were immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish fires that had engulfed multiple mobile homes. The plane went down near the Bayside Waters community, situated off US Highway 19, south of Gulf to Bay Boulevard, according to local outlet WTSP-TV. A video circulating on the internet shows flames and smoke billowing from the community. The number of victims is currently unknown. US Military Aircraft Crash: F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea, Pilot Rescued.

Florida Plane Crash

BREAKING: Small plane crashes into mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida pic.twitter.com/mSGtY6K4Te — BNO News (@BNONews) February 2, 2024

Multiple mobile homes on fire after small plane crash in Clearwater, Florida. Number of victims not yet known pic.twitter.com/Pxzg9UMbxw — BNO News (@BNONews) February 2, 2024

