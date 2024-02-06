Recently, during a radio interview on the Dan Bongino Show, former US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to debate with President Joe Biden ‘immediately’. Meanwhile, when questioned by reporters, Biden laughed on the idea and said, “If I were him, I'd wanna debate me, too”. For the unversed, all Republican primary debates have been skipped by Trump. He is still refusing to respond to requests for a face-to-face meeting from his strongest opponent, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. Neither has Biden taken part in any debates with the few unlikely Democratic challengers who are running against him for the party's nomination. Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden By Appearing to Get Lost on Stage, Says ‘Where the Hell Am I Going?’ (Watch Video).

US President Joe Biden Laughs Off Donald Trump’s Demand for ‘Immediate’ Debate

NEW - Biden says, "If I were [Trump], I'd wanna debate me, too."pic.twitter.com/On56cM0RY9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 6, 2024

