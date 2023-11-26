US President Joe Biden on Sunday said, "We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones," as Hamas released the third batch of hostages from Gaza. The White House shared a video snippet of Joe Biden's address. Biden also confirmed that four-year-old Israeli-American Abigail Edan, held hostage by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, was released Sunday morning. US Shooting: Three Palestinian Students Shot at in Vermont's Burlington (Watch Video).

‘We Will Not Stop Working', Says Joe Biden

#WATCH | On the release of hostages by Hamas from Gaza, US President Joe Biden says, "We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones..." (Source: The White House) pic.twitter.com/jWfH2vRXvU — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Hamas Releases Third Batch of Hostages

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the release of hostages from Gaza. https://t.co/szqyYvhwcT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 26, 2023

